Nuggernaut, Alex White, Anitra, Lucas Koehler, MT Randall, Raquel Aleman, Robin Lee, Tank Top Troy

Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Alchemy and WORT FM present The 8th Annual NASTY NEW YEARS
featuring Nuggernaut
with special guests Alex White, Anitra, Lucas Koehler, MT Randall, Raquel Aleman, Robin Lee, and Tank Top Troy!
SUNDAY DEC 31 - 11PM, 1980 Atwood Ave. Madison, Earth
$10 cover - proceeds to benefit WORT
*Complimentary Champagne Toast at Midnight
Info
Music, New Year's Eve