Nuggernaut

media release: If you thought Oktoberfest was solely in the fall, think again. Enjoy the warm rays of sunshine while relaxing at picturesque Schluter Beach. As beer lovers alike quench their thirst they can enjoy yard games, live music, & dancing.

These are CASH only events. There is an option to pre-purchase beer tickets or a mug here.

TIME: Beer Sales from 5:00 - 8:30 pm; music starts at 5:30 pm.