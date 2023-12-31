Nuggernaut
Alchemy Cafe 1980 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
M.O.D. Media Productions
(2022 Isthmus pick) Madison sextet Nuggernaut whips up jazzy-funky grooves that will do you for dancing or just chilling and listening to the instrumental interplay. For the return of their New Year's Eve fundraiser for WORT-FM, the band will be joined by guest players including Adam Ginsberg (Intellascope), Robin Lee (Warm Wet Rag), and Michael Randall (Dub Foundation), plus some opening spins by DJ Evan Woodward. Champagne toast at midnight.