(2022 Isthmus pick) Madison sextet Nuggernaut whips up jazzy-funky grooves that will do you for dancing or just chilling and listening to the instrumental interplay. For the return of their New Year's Eve fundraiser for WORT-FM, the band will be joined by guest players including Adam Ginsberg (Intellascope), Robin Lee (Warm Wet Rag), and Michael Randall (Dub Foundation), plus some opening spins by DJ Evan Woodward . Champagne toast at midnight.