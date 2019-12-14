Null Device (CD release), DJs ellafine, senseless

press release: DJ ellafine and DJ senseless present EDGES: A Darkwave Dance Night

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

9 PM / $7 / 21+

at Crucible: 3116 Commercial Ave in Madison, WI

This December brings a special EDGES: the Null Device CD Release Party! It's the end of the year and we'll be spinning some of the year's best releases in darkwave, industrial, and synthpop to keep you dancing, PLUS Null Device will take the stage mid-evening for a live performance! ("Last Call To December" is a track off their new album.) You can get it here:

https://nulldevice.bandcamp. com/album/line-of-sight

Unofficial sub-theme: Winter Formal! Break out the gowns, tux and tails! (This is mostly dj ellafine wanting another excuse to dress up.)

**EDGES and Crucible have a zero tolerance policy for harassment, hate speech, or bigotry. If you experience unwanted attention please notify Crucible's friendly security staff. We want everyone to have a good time and feel safe.**