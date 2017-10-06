Null Device, DJs Justin Carver, ellafine

press release: Elly Minutiae Fine (DJ ellafine) presents an evening of darkwave with a live performance from Madison's own Null Device, guest set from DJ Justin Carver of Detroit and supporting sets from DJ ellafine. Enjoy the dark ambiance and lush musical arrangements of Null Device, then dance to some of the best darkwave, minimal synth, coldwave, post-punk, industrial, and more!

-For over two decades, Null Device has been producing electronic pop music. Or at least, that’s what they tell people. In truth it’s never been that straightforward. Oh, sure, they’ve always kept pop hooks and big synthesizer riffs at their core, but they’ve also written songs in Arabic and count a full-time cellist among their members.

So there’s that.

Described by the press, with varying levels of vagueness, as “buoyant”, “sleek” and “textured”, Null Device pulls in a lot of different influences. Sure, there’s classic '80s synthpop, as expected, but there’s also a love for reverb-soaked shoegaze, jangly dreampop, “Madchester”-style dance-rock, and occasionally a dose of ebullient Bollywood. It’s cohesive enough that they can move from one song to the next without giving anyone cognitive whiplash, yet diverse enough to appeal to anyone from millennial chillwavers to gen-X rave kids to former '80s goths.

http://www.nulldevice.com/

Justin Carver begin hosting the Something Cold parties in 2009. Since then he has continued to host some of the most radically distinctive parties in Detroit celebrating cold, minimal electronic and industrial music. The foggy social club has moved around the city over the years, having previously landed every third Thursday (typically) at the UFO Factory. Something Cold continues to grow as a tight knit community of DJs, musicians and artists who play a vital role in Detroit's alternative nightlife.

http://somethingcold.com/