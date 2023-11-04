The Nunnery
Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
media release: Sarah Elstran is an independent musician that bridges the gap between bright-eyed pop composition and hands-on atmospheric live layering of voice. Her vocal loops give us the kind of detail and wide multi-octave range that we might come to expect from a marquee pop star, while her production decisions continually keep us guessing as to what rabbit holes her tracks might fall into next.
