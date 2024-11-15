The Nunnery

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

$15

media release: The Nunnery is the solo project of Sarah Elstran who is an independent musician that bridges the gap between bright-eyed pop composition and hands-on atmospheric live layering of voice. Her vocal loops give us the kind of detail and wide multi-octave range that we might come to expect from a marquee pop star, while her production decisions continually keep us guessing as to what rabbit holes her tracks might fall into next.

Music
608-643-5215
