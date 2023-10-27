Nurse Blake

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Presented by AEG Presents

STAND CLEAR… Nurse Blake hits the road again with his new comedy tour "Shock Advised!” Bring your friends, family and coworkers for an epic night as Nurse Blake shares new stories with a comedic twist of the ins and outs of being a nurse. Healthcare workers are going to pack the theaters, so it's sure to be the safest place and most fun place to be! Don't miss out—and bring an AED ‘cause this is going to get WILD!

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
608-258-4141
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Nurse Blake - 2023-10-27 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nurse Blake - 2023-10-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nurse Blake - 2023-10-27 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nurse Blake - 2023-10-27 20:00:00 ical