STAND CLEAR… Nurse Blake hits the road again with his new comedy tour "Shock Advised!” Bring your friends, family and coworkers for an epic night as Nurse Blake shares new stories with a comedic twist of the ins and outs of being a nurse. Healthcare workers are going to pack the theaters, so it's sure to be the safest place and most fun place to be! Don't miss out—and bring an AED ‘cause this is going to get WILD!