media release: This is a facility rental event presented by an independent organization separate from Overture Center for the Arts.

John Dela Cruz’s (a.k.a. Nurse John’s) comedy is like talking to your work bestie—you trauma dump, cry, scream and laugh together through all the highs and lows of working in the service industry. It’s the feeling of relatability and instant relief that you're not crazy from experiencing the roller coaster of emotions working short-staffed while being underpaid, undervalued and underappreciated. Cruz's relatable humor helped him garner over 12 million besties and followers across the globe—and growing each day—in all his social media platforms. Cruz also hosts "I Beg Your Pardon," one of the top comedy podcasts in North America. With 3 million downloads and serving as weekly therapy for many individuals, the podcast highlights the good, bad and ugly of working in the healthcare and service industries. An actual nurse by profession and an accidental comedian at heart, Cruz's portrayal of life working in healthcare has proven hilariously relatable to those both in and out of the healthcare industry.

Cruz’s ability to combine reality, truth and entertainment continues to inspire millions around the world, proving to workers everywhere that with enough caffeine, medication and hydration, you, too, can make it through your next short-staffed shift.