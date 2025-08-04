RSVP for Nurturing Nature by Protecting our Animal Neighbors

media release: 2025-2026 Friends of the UW Arboretum Luncheon Lectures

We are pleased to announce another fantastic roster of speakers this year! Luncheon Lectures filled up quickly, so register soon. Luncheon Lectures are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Arboretum Visitor Center. A buffet lunch, provided by Blue Plate Catering, is followed by an educational presentation. Register online at foamadison.org or send a check payable to FOA to Friends of the Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, WI 53711. The cost of each Luncheon Lecture is $48. Registration closes 10 days before each event. The Friends of the Arboretum is a nonprofit organization that supports the missions of the UW Arboretum.

Tuesday March 17, 2026: Nurturing Nature by Protecting our Animal Neighbors by Dr. Rebecca Christoffel, co-director of Turtles for Tomorrow, sole proprietor of Christoffel Conservation. Registration closes 10 days before the event.

Our varied non-human neighbors include plants and animals residing above and below the ground. Some are reptiles, amphibians and mammals that we rarely observe, while others, like many birds, are flashy and frequently seen. Each is fascinating! We’ll explore how people are taking new action to nurture their non-human neighbors, with a special focus on turtles. Specifically, we’ll look at the protection of turtle nesting sites and the application of conservation practices on agricultural lands.