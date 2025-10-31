Dance Wisconsin, a Madison area pre-professional dance company, will present its 48th annual performance of The Nutcracker this holiday season on December 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. in UW-Madison’s Wisconsin Union Theater. The shows will include over 80 performers ages seven through adult from southern/central Wisconsin, live music from the Dance Wisconsin orchestra, and the vocals of the Monona Grove High School Singers.

Dance Wisconsin’s Nutcracker was first performed in 1977 at West High School. The production relocated to the Civic Center in the '80s and '90s and then has resided at the Wisconsin Union Theater since 1999. Choreography created by artistic director, JoJean Retrum, is based on the original work by Marius Petipa. The music is the beloved composition from Tchaikovsky, recognizable to those familiar and unfamiliar with classical ballet.

Clara’s story is a timeless seasonal favorite for all ages. When the mysterious Herr Drosselmeyer arrives at her family’s holiday party, Clara receives a special Nutcracker as a gift. Magic ensues, including dancing toys, a battle with the Mouse King, and a journey through the Land of Sweets. Dancing the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy is Rachel Hutsell, former New York City Ballet dancer, and performing as her Cavalier is Skylar Campbell, former dancer with National Ballet of Canada and Houston Ballet. Additional guest artists include Edward Salas and Miye Bishop of Kanopy Dance Theatre and Jakari Walker of Madison Contemporary Dance.

Doors open at 1:30pm. What else is there to do when you attend the show? Beverages for purchase including hot chocolate will be available in the Sunset Lounge, carolers will be roaming the halls and lobby prior to the start of the show, and there will be some holiday items available for purchase before show, during intermission, and after the show.

Dance Wisconsin is a non-profit pre-professional dance company composed of dancers aged eleven through adult led by artistic director, JoJean Retrum. Founded in 1977, the company prides itself as a nurturing environment for tomorrow’s leaders. Dance Wisconsin has been a part of Regional Dance America’s MidStates Region for over thirty years and is Wisconsin’s only Honor Company within RDA. Sponsored by Lucie and Norman Arendt, North Central Utility of Wisconsin, LLC, Kramer Madison, Cardinal Heating, Air, Plumbing and Electric, the Batterman Charitable Trust, the Herald Independent (Lake Mills, Cambridge, Deerfield, Waterloo, Monona, McFarland and Cottage Grove), RBC Wealth Foundation, Gorilla Movers of Wisconsin, Bank of Sun Prairie, Brava Magazine, Reinhart Law and Anaala Salon and Spa. This project is also supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Further supported by Dane Arts with additional funds from the Frautschi and Rowland Foundations, Diane Ballweg, and the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation.