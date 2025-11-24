NutKracken 2: Christmas Island

× Expand Christina Noor An aerialist in action. Beth Stavros in "NutKracken!"

\media release: Join us for an all-new, all-ages show set under the sea, featuring all your favorite Nutcracker music, bright silly costumes, and eye-popping live circus performances. When the Rogue Ringmaster suddenly appears with the Crabs of Christmas Island at his side, the creatures of the NutKracken’s realm must choose how to respond. Is this actually a Crab invasion? Or just a misunderstanding? When it’s revealed that these Crabs are fleeing real danger on their home island, everyone rushes to help them find a place they can feel safe. A heartwarming holiday tale about facing our fears and coming together as a community, with stiltwalkers, aerial dancers, and flow artists. Brought to you by Beatrix Productions.

Sponsors for this show include community radio statoins WORT 89.9 FM & WVMO 98.7 FM, and Grandpa's Pizzaria. Both Open Doors for Refugees and the Community Immigration Law Center will receive a portion of show profits as our Community Organization Partners for this show.

Seating is general admission. Free parking is available for the first 50 vehicles. Accessible seating is available, and the accessible building entrance is located on Johnson St. No tickets necessary for infants in lap.

All ticket sales are final; refunds for this event will not be available.

https://www.facebook.com/events/783829367897853/