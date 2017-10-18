Nuts and Bolts of Returning to School

Thinking of finishing (or starting!) college or graduate school? Learn about program options, student support services, and financial assistance with this program by UW-Madison Adult and Special Student Services. Registration via UW-Madison Continuing Education. To register go to continuingstudies.wisc.edu/advising/workshops.htm or call 608-263-6960. This workshop is provided by the UW Madison Continuing Studies Department, Adult Career and Special Student Services.