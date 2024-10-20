Nutzy Mutz & Crazy Catz Costume Contest

media release: This is any event supporting three wonderful dog rescues: Fetch, Albert’s Dog Lounge, and Midwest Area Pit Stop. The event is on Sunday, October 20.

Entrance Fee: A donation of any amount to one of the participating rescues

Schedule of Events:

12:30 PM: Dog-Only Parade

1:30 PM: Dog and Human Parade

Watch as adorable dogs strut their stuff in costume, with prizes awarded to the top three participants in both categories! Each winner will receive a prize basket and a gift card to Nutzy Mutz & Crazy Catz.

Special Categories:

Shy Dogs and Other Pets: Not comfortable with a parade? No problem! Bring your shy pets in costume or submit a photo between October 1st-16th at any Nutzy Mutz & Crazy Catz location. Results will be emailed out on October 20. Prizes can be picked up at the Park St Nutzy Mutz & Crazy Catz.

This is a great opportunity to support dog rescues and a local business even if you just want to come and cheer on all the adorable dogs.