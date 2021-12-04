ONLINE: NWMF Open Mic with Hardened & Tempered, host Nancy Scott

media release: Zoom Concert with Hardened and Tempered and Open Mic with Nancy Scott.

30-minute concert with Hardened and Tempered

Hard enough to hold an edge; soft enough not to break. Austin, Texas duo Kristin Davidson and Carolyn Phillips live that balance and express it in their music. Their songs take root in the story-telling traditions of folk and country and flourish with textured harmonies, revealing an intimate look at the human condition and ones search for meaning.

90- minute Open Mic with Nancy Scott

Nancy Scott is a long-time performer and who has been instrumental in encouraging other artists and promoting women's music. She hosts a monthly singer-songwriter circle at Patsys Café in Austin and encourages new performers in the Living Room at NWMF every year. For over 35 years she has been creating songs ranging from folk to blues blended with a touch of country that draws upon her daily experiences and expresses her soul. She was selected for NWMFs open mic in 2004 and performed on the Spotlight Stage in 2007. In addition to her solo gigs, Nancy plays in the Peoples Orchestra of Austin and joins other musicians at Texas women's prisons, benefits, and kids shows. Her most recent recording is Inner Peace. She received the NWMF Jane Schliessman Award for Contributions to Women's Music in 2018.

Sign up to play at the Open Mic by sending an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com.

Schedule

7pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic

7:30 - Hardened and Tempered

8:00-9:00pm - Nancy Scott - Open Mic