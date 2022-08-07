media release: Each summer, NYO Jazz shines a spotlight on the depth of talent found among teen jazz players across the United States. NYO Jazz, a music education program from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, offers teens ages 16–19 the opportunity to come together for a rigorous training residency with world-class jazz educators followed by a performance tour to share their exceptional musicianship with people around the world. The members of NYO Jazz have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as among the finest jazz musicians in the country.

NYO Jazz is led by Sean Jones, renowned trumpeter, bandleader, and composer. The ensemble is joined by guest vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, an award-winning jazz singer and songwriter.