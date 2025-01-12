RSVP for Oak Origins: From Acorns to Species and the Tree of Life

media release: Thursday, January 16: Oak Origins: From Acorns to Species and the Tree of Life

Andrew Hipp, Director of the Herbarium, The Morton Arboretum

Hipp’s new book, Oak Origins: From Acorns to Species and the Tree of Life, delves into 50 million years of oak evolutionary history. Hipp will explore current worldwide oak genome research to understand the movement of genes between species and the evolution of oaks in real time. The talk will also consider how oak evolution shapes forests today and how it may shape them in the future. Fee: $10. Register by January 12.

The 2025 lectures will take place on Thursday mornings in January and February, in person at the Visitor Center.

Lectures will have a new schedule! Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for social time and bookstore browsing. Lectures run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and will not be streamed or recorded. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

Registration for the 2025 series will open in December.

Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Arboretum Research Symposium will take place February 6, in person at the Visitor Center. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the program runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The symposium is a free event and no registration is required.