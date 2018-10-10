Oak Street Ramblers, Therapy Drone, Straka & Sphynx
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Band Together for Autism! Join us for a night of music and fun at the High Noon Saloon while supporting two local charities to help people with Autism! A raffle with prizes and an ASD talent showcase will keep you entertained while the bands change!
All proceeds benefit the Autism Society of Wisconsin and the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin. $10.
