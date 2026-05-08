Oakwood Village Center for Arts and Education 50th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Madison’s Oakwood Village senior living community celebrates 50 years for its 200-seat arts center dedicated to culture, spiritual growth, and connection, a space that has developed a reputation as a high-quality performance venue.

The Center for Arts and Education is a unique performance venue among senior living organizations in Wisconsin. Over the decades, this space has helped redefine the possibilities of senior living in this region, bringing in high-caliber performers and connecting people across generations from the Oakwood Village University Woods campus and the broader community over a shared love of the arts. It has served as the home base for groups like a local theatre troupe and the Oakwood Chamber Players; and hosted professional musicians, children’s musical recitals, lectures, resident-produced theater, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Retirement Association events, and even an episode of the "Art Linkletter Show."

May 15 and 16, 2026, Oakwood Center for Arts and Education, Oakwood Village University Woods, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison.

Friday, May 15, 1-3 p.m. – Initial community celebration

Open house, food and beverages, history displays, performing artists

Saturday, May 16, 6:15 p.m. — Signature performance with Oakwood Chamber Players

About Oakwood Village

Oakwood Village is a nonprofit, continuing care community with two campuses in Madison, Wisconsin, run by Oakwood Lutheran Senior Ministries. For over 75 years, this community has helped older adults lead lives of personal growth, happiness, health, and security.