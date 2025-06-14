media release: The Oakwood Chamber Players will cap off their 40th anniversary season, “Fun and Games,” with a whimsical celebration never before seen in Madison! Step right up and witness a musical circus extraordinaire.

Two family-friendly performances will take place at Madison Youth Arts Center (1055 East Mifflin Street, Madison) on Saturday, June 14, at 2 p.m and 7 p.m.

Beyond Oakwood’s colorful and playful combination of wind and string instruments, audiences can expect artistry and awe, musical comedy punctuated with stunning circus acts, an extravaganza teeming with the sights and sounds of the big top, both classic and modern. You won’t want to miss the World Premiere of “Contortions” by Madison-based composer Mark Wurzelbacher.

Ringmaster Josh Casey welcomes to the stage German wheeler, Clown, jugglers, shadow dancers and hoop artists.

Oakwood Chamber Players serve as the professional resident ensemble for the Oakwood Village senior living community. Artistic directors and core performers Marilyn Chohaney (flute/piccolo), Valree Casey (oboe), Nancy Mackenzie (clarinet), Amanda Szczys (bassoon), Marie Pauls (viola), and Maggie Townsend (cello) will be joined by guest musicians Holly Wagner (violin), Mark Wurzelbacher (keyboard).

Enjoy pre-show entertainment in the lobby, and stick around after the show to meet the performers and enjoy circus treats! Photos are encouraged.

Get your tickets while they’re hot! $25 general admission, $20 for seniors, and $5 for students.