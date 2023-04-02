Oakwood Chamber Players
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Nicole Peaslee
Oakwood Chamber Players
media release: The Oakwood Chamber Players return to Arts + Literature Laboratory to perform on Sunday, April 2 at 2:00pm. The program will include the following:
- Quartet in C Major, P. 115 - Michael Haydn
- Suite en trio Op. 59 - Mel Bonis
- Quintet in E flat K 452 - W.A. Mozart
- Till Eulenspiegel einmal anders - Richard Strauss
Tickets $20 student/senior/ALL member, and $25 general admission. You can purchase tickets at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/oakwoodchamberplayers/6415/event/1293719
An ever-inventive group of creatives, the Oakwood Chamber Players have been a chamber music staple throughout the Madison community for over 36 years. Driven by excellence in performance, program selection, and outreach to the community, the OCP is committed to bringing Madison and Wisconsin the finest in classical and new art music. Maintaining “a long tradition of stimulating programming” (Madison Magazine), this six-piece, mixed string/wind ensemble’s performances consistently lift up unheard voices, introducing audiences to new composers and works that are sure to become fast favorites. The OCP is particularly overjoyed to be partnering with ALL this season for a year of unforgettable performances. If you’d like to learn more about the players and their upcoming season, please visit https://oakwoodchamberplayers.com/ or find them on Facebook or Instagram.