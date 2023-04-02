× Expand Nicole Peaslee Oakwood Chamber Players

media release: The Oakwood Chamber Players return to Arts + Literature Laboratory to perform on Sunday, April 2 at 2:00pm. The program will include the following:

Quartet in C Major, P. 115 - Michael Haydn

Suite en trio Op. 59 - Mel Bonis

Quintet in E flat K 452 - W.A. Mozart

Till Eulenspiegel einmal anders - Richard Strauss

Tickets $20 student/senior/ALL member, and $25 general admission. You can purchase tickets at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/oakwoodchamberplayers/6415/event/1293719

An ever-inventive group of creatives, the Oakwood Chamber Players have been a chamber music staple throughout the Madison community for over 36 years. Driven by excellence in performance, program selection, and outreach to the community, the OCP is committed to bringing Madison and Wisconsin the finest in classical and new art music. Maintaining “a long tradition of stimulating programming” (Madison Magazine), this six-piece, mixed string/wind ensemble’s performances consistently lift up unheard voices, introducing audiences to new composers and works that are sure to become fast favorites. The OCP is particularly overjoyed to be partnering with ALL this season for a year of unforgettable performances. If you’d like to learn more about the players and their upcoming season, please visit https://oakwoodchamberplayers.com/ or find them on Facebook or Instagram.