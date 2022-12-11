media release: Ring in the holiday season with the Oakwood Chamber Players with a festive concert at ALL on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2:00pm! Each year, the OCP chooses a cornerstone work to perform for this concert, which they pair with miscellaneous holiday favorites that are sure to leave audiences singing as they leave the concert hall. This year, the OCP will be giving audiences the gift of Maurice Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro, a gorgeous work for harp, flute, clarinet, and string quartet. The work was composed as part of an honest-to-goodness harp duel: In 1904, the Pleyel company had just released its new chromatic harp and commissioned Claude Debussy to compose a work (Danses sacrée et profane for harp and orchestra) to showcase its capabilities. A rival company, the Érard company, had also recently come out with a new harp model – the double-action pedal harp. Upon getting wind of the Pleyel company’s commission, they reached out to Maurice Ravel and asked him to compose a work to highlight their new harp’s expressive range, which he managed to finish in “a week of frantic work and 3 sleepless nights” so that he could attend a boating vacation with friends. Tickets $20 student/senior/ALL member, and $25 general admission.

You can purchase tickets at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/oakwoodchamberplayers/6415/event/1293717

An ever-inventive group of creatives, the Oakwood Chamber Players have been a chamber music staple throughout the Madison community for over 36 years. Driven by excellence in performance, program selection, and outreach to the community, the OCP is committed to bringing Madison and Wisconsin the finest in classical and new art music. Maintaining “a long tradition of stimulating programming” (Madison Magazine), this six-piece, mixed string/wind ensemble’s performances consistently lift up unheard voices, introducing audiences to new composers and works that are sure to become fast favorites. The OCP is particularly overjoyed to be partnering with ALL this season for a year of unforgettable performances. If you’d like to learn more about the players and their upcoming season, please visit https://oakwoodchamberplayers.com/ or find them on Facebook/Instagram