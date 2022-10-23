Oakwood Chamber Players
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: An afternoon concert of Halloween-themed music including: Conte Fantastique, André Caplet; String Quartet no. 8, Dmitri Shostakovich; An evening in Georgia, Op. 71, Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov and more spooky music.
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston Street, Madison
General Public - $25; Seniors/Students - $20.
