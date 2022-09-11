Oakwood Chamber Players

media release: You’ll hear a theme and variations for flute and string quartet by Amy Beach, a string quartet by French impressionist composer Germaine Tailleferre, the Sequoia Trio by Jenni Brandon, for oboe, clarinet, and bassoon, about the “big trees” of John Muir’s writings from Yosemite, and Life of Birds by Mason Bates for flute, clarinet, violin, and cello, a study of miniatures exploring the characteristics and physics of everyday birds.

2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston Street, Madison

General Public - $25; Seniors/Students - $20.