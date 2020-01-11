press release: Join the Oakwood Chamber Players for their 2019-2020 concert series, "Panorama." Join us to hear the familiar or to discover composers or works new to you...in small samplings. All concerts will be held at the Oakwood Village Center for Arts and Education located at 6209 Mineral Point Road.

Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, January 12, 2020 – 2:00 p.m.

- W.A. Mozart – Adagio in F major for bassoon, violin, viola, cello

- Cecilia McDowall – Y Deryn Pur for oboe, violin, viola, cello

- Jean Françaix – L’heure du Berger for woodwind quintet and piano

- Igot Stravinsky – Pastorale for violin, clarinet, bassoon, oboe, horn

- Kenji Bunch – Ralph’s Old Records for flute, clarinet, violin, cello, piano

The Oakwood Chamber Players are a group of Madison-area professional musicians who have rehearsed and performed at Oakwood Village for over 30 years. Tickets may be purchased with cash or personal checks at the door: $25 general admission, $20 seniors and $5 students. Visit www.oakwoodchamberplayers.com or call (608) 230-4316 for more information.