press release: Join the Oakwood Chamber Players for their 2019-2020 concert series, "Panorama." Join us to hear the familiar or to discover composers or works new to you...in small samplings. All concerts will be held at the Oakwood Village Center for Arts and Education located at 6209 Mineral Point Road.

Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, May 17, 2020 – 2:00 p.m.

- W.A. Mozart – Quintet in E flat for oboe, clarinet, horn, bassoon and piano

- Charles Villiers Stanford – Serenade in F major for nine instruments

- Antonín Dvořák – Bagatelles for woodwind quintet and string quartet

The Oakwood Chamber Players are a group of Madison-area professional musicians who have rehearsed and performed at Oakwood Village for over 30 years. Tickets may be purchased with cash or personal checks at the door: $25 general admission, $20 seniors and $5 students. Visit www.oakwoodchamberplayers.com or call (608) 230-4316 for more information.