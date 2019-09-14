press release: Join the Oakwood Chamber Players for their 2019-2020 concert series, "Panorama." Join us to hear the familiar or to discover composers or works new to you...in small

samplings. All concerts will be held at the Oakwood Village Center for Arts and Education located at 6209 Mineral Point Road.

Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 15, 2019 – 2:00 p.m.

- Gabriel Pierné – Pastorale Variée for flute, oboe, clarinet, 2 bassoons, horn, trumpet

- Gaspar Cassadó – Piano Trio for violin, cello, piano

- Margaret Griebling-Haigh – La Bergère des Brises de Vallée for flute, oboe and piano

- Claude Pascal – Octet for Winds

Guest performers Eric Tran, piano, Dawn Lawler, flute, Valree Casey, oboe, Midori Samson, bassoon and John Aley, trumpet will join Oakwood Chamber Players members Marilyn Chohaney, flute, Nancy Mackenzie, clarinet, Amanda Szczys, bassoon, Anne Aley, horn, Elspeth Stalter-Clouse, violin and Maggie Darby Townsend, cello.

The Oakwood Chamber Players are a group of Madison-area professional musicians who have rehearsed and performed at Oakwood Village for over 30 years. Tickets may be purchased with cash or personal checks at the door: $25 general admission, $20 seniors and $5 students. Visit www.oakwoodchamberplayers.com or call (608) 230-4316 for more information.