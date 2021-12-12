Oakwood Chamber Players, Suzuki Strings

× Expand Oakwood Chamber Players

press release: Celebrate the season and enjoy festive holiday music with a concert in the Evjue Commons!

Limited capacity - tickets not required. $3 Suggested Donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help keep the Gardens free and accessible to all.

The Oakwood Chamber Players is a dynamic group of six professional musicians who present a series of chamber music concerts animated by engaging verbal program notes at the Oakwood Center for Arts and Education. They have enjoyed 35 seasons of music-making and partnership with their audiences. The Oakwood Chamber Players are committed to excellence, creative program selection, and community engagement. Individual performers are vibrant contributors in the Madison arts scene and can be heard in Madison Symphony and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Capitol City Band, and Madison Opera.