Oaxaca Experience and Wisconsin-Mexico Economic Relations

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall.

Presented by: Ruth Conniff, The Progressive.org

Ruth Conniff is an American progressive journalist who serves as editor-in-chief of The Progressive. In addition to The Progressive, Conniff has written for The Nation and the New York Times.

The Progressive is an American monthly magazine of politics, culture, and progressivism with a pronounced liberal perspective. Founded in 1909 by Senator Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette, it was originally called La Follette’s Weekly and then simply La Follette’s. In 1929, it was recapitalized and had its name changed to The Progressive; for a period The Progressive was co-owned by the La Follette family and William Evjue’s newspaper The Capital Times. Its headquarters is in Madison, Wisconsin.

The magazine is known for its strong pacifism. It devotes much coverage to combating war, militarism, and corporate power. It supports civil rights and civil liberties, women’s rights, LGBT rights, immigrant rights, labor rights, human rights, environmentalism, criminal justice reform, and democratic reform. Its current Editor-in-Chief is Ruth Conniff. Previous editors included Fighting Bob La Follette, his son Robert Jr., William Evjue, Morris Rubin, Erwin Knoll, and Matthew Rothschild.