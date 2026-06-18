Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony

media release: The Grand Opening Ceremony marks the official dedication of the Obama Presidential Center. The livestreamed event brings together global leaders, artists, changemakers, and citizens for an inspiring celebration of the values that shaped the Obama presidency and continues to inspire people everywhere to believe in their power to create change.

Tune in at https://www.obama.org/visit/grand-opening/livestream/ at 11 a.m. CT on June 18 for a front-row seat to history no matter where you are.