Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony Watch Party
Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: This Thursday, June 18, at 10:30 AM | Free and open to all. Part of Madison's Juneteenth week.
Join us at Fountain of Life Church to watch the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony together!
A historic moment deserves a community viewing. Pull up, grab a seat, and take it in with us.
Fountain of Life Church, 633 W Badger Rd, Madison, WI 53713
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Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
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