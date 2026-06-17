Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony Watch Party

media release: This Thursday, June 18, at 10:30 AM | Free and open to all. Part of Madison's Juneteenth week.

Join us at Fountain of Life Church to watch the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony together!

A historic moment deserves a community viewing. Pull up, grab a seat, and take it in with us.

Fountain of Life Church, 633 W Badger Rd, Madison, WI 53713

https://www.facebook.com/events/1427188015834295.