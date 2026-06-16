Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony Watch Party

From the Urban League's newsletter:

Dear Urban League Family,

I want to invite you to be part of something special.

On Thursday, June 18, we'll gather in the Black Business Hub's Atrium for a community watch party to view the Grand Opening Ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center on a big screen alongside friends, neighbors, and members of our community.

Years in the making, the opening marks an important milestone for a Center dedicated to inspiring leadership, service, and community engagement.

What makes this moment especially meaningful is the opportunity to experience it together. We’ll be in the same room, watching it unfold on the big screen, sharing reactions, conversations, and a sense of presence that you don’t get when watching alone.

There’s value in simply being together for moments like this.

Thursday, June 18, 2026

The Hub’s Ascendium Atrium – Big Screen Viewing

2352 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53713

11:00 a.m.

Free & Open to the Public

While you’re here, you can experience The Hub’s vibrant food lineup—sip Madison’s only mountain-grown and locally roasted Jamaican coffee at Rasta Barista, savor flavorful Caribbean-inspired vegan food from Walking Jerk, enjoy Chicago-style classics from House of Flavas, and mouthwatering BBQ from Devine Grilling.

Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is encouraged.

I hope you'll join us for this special community gathering.