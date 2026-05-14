Obi Original & The Black Atlantics

Tuesday, July 21

Hailing from the vibrant music scene of Minneapolis, The Black Atlantics are a powerhouse collective led by the enigmatic Obi Original. In their music, you can hear echoes of West African percussion, Caribbean rhythms, and the spiritual depth of the blues—all woven together into a tapestry of sound that celebrates the resilience and creativity of the African spirit. With each performance, they invite listeners to embark on a journey of self-discovery and collective empowerment, solidifying their status as one of the Twin Cities' most exciting and essential musical acts.

This Olbrich After Hours event features COLLARD FEST, a celebration of the rich history and cultural significance of collard greens through food, music, and community. Building on a partnership with Chef/Farmer Yusuf Bin-Rella, REAP Food Group, and the Heirloom Collard Project, the event continues Olbrich’s recognition and celebration of Black foodways and agricultural traditions.

BONUS ENGAGEMENT: Black Star Drum Line

ECO-PARTNER: REAP Food Group

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. TICKETS AVAILABLE MAY 15

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

To ensure the best experience for all guests, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert.

A ticket is required for entry before 6:45 PM. If you have reserved a ticket but have not arrived by that time, your spot may be released to other guests.

Beginning at 6:45 PM, walk-in admission will be offered based on availability.

For ticket assistance, please call 608-246-4550.

5:00 PM – Doors open & check-in begins

6:00 PM – Food vendors open

7:00 PM – Concert begins

9:00 PM – Event concludes