Obituary, Abbath, Midnight, Devil Master

press release: Legendary metal icon ABBATH makes his thunderous return with the new album 'Outstrider.' Three years in the making, 'Outstrider' proves that the infamous mastermind is one of the genre's most incisive songwriters. As the furious stomp of the title track, the churn of "Harvest Pyre" and the neck-snapping "Scythewinder" prove, 'Outstrider' is a must-have album and ABBATH is indeed the master of the riff.

While there are moments that certainly channel the frosty hallmarks of IMMORTAL, there is no danger of ABBATH repeating that formula. ABBATH draws from NWOBM and melodic influences, adding a fresh new flavor to the sound that the band’s founder came to define.

'Oustrider' consists of eight, crushing original songs and concludes with a fiery BATHORY cover. The album promises a full-on aural assault from start to finish with frigid riffage and a robust pocket that are layered with vocals from one of the most identifiable voices in black metal. If you thought ABBATH came in hot with their last record, just wait until you hear this!