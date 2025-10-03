Objects that Connect Us: Sharing Stories Across Generations

media release: What can personal artifacts tell us about generations past, present and future? Discover unforeseen stories hidden within seemingly ordinary objects during this exciting event—bring your personal keepsakes and mementos to share with family, friends and community members as you learn, listen and explore history in an intimate, intergenerational setting.

Gather around a communal table, enjoy some food, and reflect on meaningful family artifacts—perhaps a well-worn recipe card, a treasured photograph, an heirloom piece of jewelry, or any object that carries deeper significance. These personal treasures serve as your gateways to conversation— unlocking memories and narratives that might otherwise remain untold.

Who knows what you might uncover and the links that will be made? Find surprising ties between grandparents and grandchildren, discover interesting parallels between community members of diverse backgrounds and explore the humor, love and connection in sharing cherished family traditions with a larger group.

This special program represents the Wisconsin Historical Society's ongoing commitment to fostering meaningful connections across generations and between groups of people and organizations. By creating space for authentic storytelling and active listening, we delve into our varied histories while honoring the commonalities that unite us all.

Due to the unique nature of this program as well as its date and time, please further review the "Know Before You Go" section below for more planning information.

Free, but advanced registration is required.

Know Before You Go

General Program Information: Every attendee should plan to bring with them at least one object of personal value to discuss. These items will not be donated to the Wisconsin Historical Society – they will be used to encourage and support conversations between program participants.

Pizza, salad, and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided during the program. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will be provided. If there are additional questions regarding food, participants should reach out to Jenny Pederson.

Regarding Parking and Access:

Due to the date and time of this program, do not to park in the underground onsite garage at the U.S. Bank Plaza Building. The U.S. Bank Plaza parking garage closes at 6 p.m. on Fridays and will not reopen until Monday morning when regular business hours at the U.S. Bank Plaza building resume.

As an alternative to parking onsite at the U.S. Bank building, there are public parking options available in downtown Madison. There is a public parking garage, Capitol Square North Garage (218 E. Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703), located about two blocks and a 5-minute walk from the History Maker Space. In addition, there is street parking information on the City of Madison website.

Following parking and upon arrival at the U.S. Bank Plaza building, attendees can enter from the street through any of the doors located along S. Pinckney St., S. Webster St., and E. Washington Ave.

When arriving at the History Maker Space for the Objects that Connect Us, participants are to check in with WHS personnel to confirm their reservation.

Please reach out to Jenny Pederson at jennifer.pederson@wisconsinhistory.org or (608) 669-5160 with any questions regarding the program.

About the Location: The History Maker Space is an active, community-focused space that hosts school groups, pop-up exhibits, author talks, public programs and more; located in the US Bank Building on Madison's Capitol Square.

1st Floorm US Bank Building, 1 S. Pinckney Street, Madison, WI 53703