media release: The O’Bradys are an acoustic, Irish Folk band from the Lake Country region of southeast Wisconsin, performing a diverse selection of Irish and Scottish folk tunes, pub favorites and ballads—with a dash of Americana. Like their idols, Liam Clancy and Tommy Makem, the O’Bradys strive to create a blend of rollicking Irish tunes, humorous banter and tender ballads.

The O’Bradys are anchored by brothers Mark and Stephen “O’Brady” Hollister. The core duo is enhanced by the dynamic fiddle playing of Jan McDonald.