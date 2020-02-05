The O.C. Trivia

press release: Bierock bar and restaurant is hosting a themed trivia in Madison on Wednesday Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. revolving around The O.C. We know what you’re thinking: Trivia about that teen drama on Fox from the aughts? The one that went off air more than a decade ago? That’s weird, right? That’s kind of the point. We’re embracing the abnormal, deviant and absurd.

This is the inaugural Oddball Trivia event the first Wednesday in February. Then expect other weird themes starting the first Wednesday in March and every month thereafter. Free to play.

Competitors will test their knowledge of a show that featured famous actors like Olivia Wilde and Chris Pratt before they hit it big. Prizes will be bestowed to the winning teams. Gift certificates to Bierock will be awarded up to first, second and third place, depending on attendance. The size of teams are unlimited. Customers can feel free to compete as an individual or a larger group. But keep in mind that Bierock does not take reservations. Tables, booths and bar seating will occur first come, first served.

So come out and try your hand at theme trivia in Madison, O.C. style. This is just latest theme trivia at Bierock that has also included The Simpsons, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, The Office and Parks & Rec, Star Wars and more.

Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.