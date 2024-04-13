Occidental Brothers Dance Band International
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: BlueStem Jazz and WORT Present The Occidental Brothers’ blend of high-energy soukous, rootsy Ghananian Highlife, and African Jazz conjures the sound of the golden age of the African guitar band and has made them favorites of music critics and audiences as diverse as the members of this multi-ethnic band.
$20 Cover
Info
Carolyn Fath Ashby
Music