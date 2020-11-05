ONLINE: Occupied Territory: A History of Racist Policing in the United States

Thursday, November 5, 4pm

Due to COVID-19 all Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online on zoom this semester.

SIMON BALTO is an assistant professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Iowa. He is the author of Occupied Territory: Policing Black Chicago from Red Summer to Black Power (University of North Carolina Press, 2019) and has written for numerous scholarly and popular outlets, including TimeThe Washington PostThe ProgressiveThe Journal of African American History, the Journal of Urban History, and Labor, among others.

