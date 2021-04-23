ONLINE: Occupy Madison Fundraiser Auction

press release: Occupy Madison is raising funds to help pay our on-going operating costs while we get our new micro-enterprises (coffee/food cart and more) up and running once we get permanent zoning approval. Our silent auction is filled with all kinds of things that we received along with the property when we purchased Wiggie's.

Your man-cave or she-shed need a few new items? Fan of Dale Klee (old car photos) or Ted Crow (sports caricatures)? Packer's fan? Need a boatload of holiday decorations? Music fan? Need a Wiggie's memento? Or an old parking meter? You just never know what you might find in our silent auction.

The auction will be on line 4/20 - 5/14 at midnight, just click here to see all the goodies. You can pick up your winnings starting 5/15. All proceeds will go to help with the ongoing costs (water, electricity, toilet paper - the necessities!) of our two villages.

If the silent auction is not your thing, you can donate through the website or watch for our spring plant sale coming up May 8th! *Please share with others who may be interested*