press release: The OM Village Holiday Sale and Silent Auction will be on Sunday, December 2 from 11 am to 3 pm at OM Village, 304 North Third Street in Madison.

The sale will feature a wide variety of unique holiday gifts made by OM residents and volunteers, including Wisconsin-shaped cutting boards and coasters, holiday ornaments, holiday trees from reclaimed wood, handmade rolling pins, jewelry, decorative magnets, planters … and more!

Shoppers will enjoy live music - folk songs from Mike Winckler and subversive carols from Madison's Raging Grannies - plus delicious refreshments, tours of Tiny Homes, and the chance to win unique items and experiences donated by local businesses and artists in the silent auction.

OM Village's 98 square foot Tiny Homes allow formerly homeless neighbors to enjoy warmth, safety and privacy in a supportive community on Madison’s east side. OM Village remains the only village of formerly homeless people to be integrated into a residential community in the entire United States.

Since Occupy Madison’s founding in 2011 and OM Village’s opening in 2014, the nonprofit organization has gained support from neighbors and admirers across the country and around the world. The proceeds from the OM Holiday Sale will go towards completion of the village, which includes adding community space, a kitchen and four more Tiny Homes.

Thanks to WORT 89.9 FM community radio for promotional support, and Willy Street Co-op and Trader Joe's for food donations.