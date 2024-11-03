Occupy Madison Villages 10th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Born out of the Wisconsin Uprising in response to Act 10 and the world wide Occupy Wall Street movement and after being exhausted by local efforts to find a legal place for our unhoused neighbors to legally exist, Occupy Madison's first tiny house village’s ribbon cutting was in November 2014.

We are proud to have accomplished much in the past 10 years.

We own two villages mortgage free!

We have nearly completed our new manufacturing site for our tiny houses!

When completed, we will be able to house 53 previously unhoused individuals in self-governed cooperative communities

We have installed solar on 2 of our properties

We have a retail store where we sell goods made by residents and volunteers

We have a successful greenhouse and annual plant sale to raise funds for the villages

Things we are working on include:

Getting a food cart up and running

Finishing our manufacturing facility

Renovating our property for our 3rd village

Building 24 larger wooden houses to complete our 1st two villages

Building 22 more houses for the 3rd village

Getting a “free store” up and running

We have only been able to do this due to the generosity of many community members who have donated, volunteered, and collaborated with us in many ways. We are inviting the community to come celebrate with us in a progressive party at each of our three villages.

Join us Sunday, November 3 to take a tour, meet the residents, purchase items made by our residents and enjoy a scavenger hunt of sorts!

10am – noon – Join us at 304 N Third Street to see the very first village!

noon – 2pm – Join us at 1901 Aberg Ave. to see the 2nd village!

2pm – 5pm – Join us at 201 S. Stoughton Rd. to see the home of the 3rd village and our new place to build houses!

To donate:

Send check to:

Occupy Madison Inc.

304 N Third St.

Madison WI 53704

Or donate on line through PayPal

To volunteer:

Leave your information here!