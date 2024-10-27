Oceanographer, Buster Sales, Sheebie & the Lovemakers

media release: Join us October 27 for early Halloween Sunday-Funday matinee celebration featuring Oceanographer, Buster Sales, and Sheebie & The Lovemakers. This sitcom-themed show encourages people to dress up for the occasion in their favorite TV-show themed attire!

Oceanographer is a queer, latinx led, Midwest “Dreamo” band. Their music borrows from 90s Dream/Power Pop, Shoegaze, and Midwest Emo/Folk Punk. Oceanographer’s songs are written about the small-town midwestern experience that shimmer with twinkly reverb and crunchy distortion highlighting influences such as The Sundays, Mazzy Star, Mannequin Pu$$y, and Big Thief.

Buster Sales, accompanied by his amazing live band, plays real emotional disco hailing from Madison, Wisconsin.

Sheebie & The Lovermakers is an indie-funk musician from Wisconsin.