Oceans 8

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 110 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Gary Ross

Fri September 28 | 5:45 PM; Sat September 29 | 6:00 PM; Sun September 30 | 3:00 PM

Debbie Ocean gathers an all-female crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City's yearly Met Gala.

"It's a sparkly, joyful, warm and witty delight." - Rosie Fletcher (Den of Geek)

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
608-262-1143
