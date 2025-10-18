media release: Ocean's Rat Pack is the ultimate tribute group devoted to the music of Dean Martin by Tony Ocean, Frank Sinatra by Bill Serritella and Sammy Davis Jr. performed by Elliot Wimbush. Ocean's Rat Pack brings the audience back in time when Vegas and Hollywood was king. Delight in their authentic performances that bring to life the vibe of the Rat Pack era and proving that these classics will never go out of style, but rather create new fans of the legendary performers of the Rat Pack.

Doors open at 6:00 PM with the concert starting promptly at 6:30 PM. $45.

Add to your concert experience! VIP tickets ($125) include a pre-show meet-and-greet wine and cheese reception with the artists in the Taliesin living room from 5:00-6:00pm, as well as reserved priority concert seating at the Hillside Theater. Limited spots available!