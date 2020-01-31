Octo Octa, Eris Drew, Ariel Zetina

press release: *FREE SHOW* 18+

Octo Octa B2B Eris Drew w/ Ariel Zetina at The Sett.

Presented by WUD Music.

Friday, January 31. No doors; show begins at 9 PM.

Your body is powerful. Be who you wanna be. Let your body be free!

Octo Octa & Eris Drew invite you to experience T4T LUV NRG on their second USA tour. The two DJs have carefully chosen eight locations to release their ecstatic love vibration on the USA, including The Sett in Madison, WI. Support includes Ariel Zetina.

https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1361855

https://soundcloud.com/octoocta

https://soundcloud.com/eris-drew

https://soundcloud.com/arielzetina