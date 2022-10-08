Octoberfresh

media release: Octoberfesh is a unique local market experience inspired by everyones favorite fall festival. This market experience will feature three restaurants, 15 local vintage and artisan vendors, and live music paired with craft beer & cocktails.

We are proud to showcase a myriad of talent through local vendors who offer affordable and unique items. Come shop from thousands of vintage & reworked clothing items, as well as art from local creators.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1252594292140049/