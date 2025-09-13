Octopi Brewing 10th Anniversary Party

Octopi Brewing, Waunakee 1131 Uniek Drive, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

media release: Ten years, countless pints, and one unforgettable anniversary. Octopi Brewing is raising a glass to its 10th anniversary with a full-day celebration on Saturday, September 13 from 12 to 7. Expect live music (12 - 2: The Whiskey Farm; 4 - 7: Electric Spanking), food trucks, face painting, balloons, tie-dyeing and a can’t-miss special anniversary beer release brewed just for the occasion. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the Taproom, this is your chance to drink history in the making.

Octopi Brewing, Waunakee 1131 Uniek Drive, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
