ONLINE: Odana Area Plan

media release: The city of Madison Planning Division is beginning another phase of virtual public participation for the Odana Area Plan. There will be a Lunch & Learn followed by an Evening Engagement where city staff will present draft concepts, gather input, and facilitate discussions about future land use, transportation, parks and open space, and related elements.

Register using the links below. You will receive an email with a Zoom link to access the meeting by calling in or connecting via your computer or other device. The content presented and discussed during the lunchtime event and evening event will be the same.

The presentation will be given in English. If you need an interpreter or other accommodations, please contact us. If you have any questions, contact Ben Zellers at bzellers@cityofmadison.com.

Dates for the Greater East Towne Area Plan will be announced shortly.

The City of Madison Planning Division is continuing digital engagement for the Greater East Towne and Odana Area Plan with a series of virtual lunch and learn and evening engagements. This follows up on Mall Madness PDF , a tournament style bracket used to better understand the public's thoughts and preferences PDF about how these areas could transform in the coming years.