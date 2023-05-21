O'Darby album release

× Expand Greg Suitter O'Darby

media release: O’DARBY celebrates release of its eponymously titled CD on Sunday, May 21, from 4-7 PM at the Harmony Bar. Admission is $10.

The band plays traditional Irish pub songs, plus plenty of originals written in the traditional style. Two prolific songwriters - Ken Lonnquist, and Pete Burns - together with multi-instrumentalists Doug Brown & Esperé Eckard-Lee, are the core of the band. For this show they’ll be joined by mandolin-fiddler-vocalist Chris Wagoner and singers Emily Whalley & Brighin Kane-Grade, all of whom appear on the recording.

Visit www.odarbyirishfolkband. com for more details!